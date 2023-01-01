Goat curry in Miami

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Goat$17.00
Curry Goat Special! The goat is so tender and deliciously finished with potatoes, peas and curry sauce.
Delicious Jamiacan specialty :)
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge


 

CRAFT Coral Gables - Pizza/ Salads/Hamburgers/Happy Hour/ Craft Beers/ Brunch/

127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Pumpkin, Broccoli, Curried Lentils, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Cherry Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Green Leaves & Praline$15.95
More about CRAFT Coral Gables - Pizza/ Salads/Hamburgers/Happy Hour/ Craft Beers/ Brunch/
Blue Collar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Goat.$29.00
Jamaican curried goat, white rice with green peas, braising jus.
More about Blue Collar


 

CRAFT South Miami - 5868 sunset drive

5868 sunset drive, South Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Pumpkin, Broccoli, Curried Lentils, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Cherry Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Green Leaves & Praline$15.95
More about CRAFT South Miami - 5868 sunset drive

