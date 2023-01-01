Goat curry in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve goat curry
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Curry Goat
|$17.00
Curry Goat Special! The goat is so tender and deliciously finished with potatoes, peas and curry sauce.
Delicious Jamiacan specialty :)
CRAFT Coral Gables - Pizza/ Salads/Hamburgers/Happy Hour/ Craft Beers/ Brunch/
127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables
|Roasted Pumpkin, Broccoli, Curried Lentils, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Cherry Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Green Leaves & Praline
|$15.95
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Curry Goat.
|$29.00
Jamaican curried goat, white rice with green peas, braising jus.