Greek salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve greek salad
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99
La Pizza 1789
5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek dressing
Redfish by Chef Adrianne
9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES
|Greek Salad
|$17.00
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers,
Aged Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Pepperoncini,
Kalamata Olives, Caper Berries, Oregano,
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99
Meraki Greek Bistro
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Greek Salad (Horiatiki)
|$12.00
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, herbs, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.
Rice House of Kabob
14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99