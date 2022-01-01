Greek salad in Miami

Small Greek Salad image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Large Greek Salad$8.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Large Greek Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$8.99
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Small Greek Salad image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Large Greek Salad$8.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Greek Salad image

 

La Pizza 1789

5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek dressing
More about La Pizza 1789
Item pic

 

Redfish by Chef Adrianne

9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$17.00
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers,
Aged Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Pepperoncini,
Kalamata Olives, Caper Berries, Oregano,
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.95
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
Large Greek Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Greek Salad$8.99
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Small Greek Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Large Greek Salad$8.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
Greek Salad (Horiatiki) image

 

Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad (Horiatiki)$12.00
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, herbs, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Small Greek Salad image

 

Rice House of Kabob

14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Large Greek Salad$8.99
More about Rice House of Kabob
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$16.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro

