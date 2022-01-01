Green beans in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve green beans
More about Smile Empanadas
Smile Empanadas
6907 S Red Rd, Coral Gables
|Green Beans
Breaded green beans - Veggie delight!
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Crispy Shaved Brussel Sprout and Green Bean Salad
|$18.00
Candied Almonds, Cranberries, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Crispy Green Beans
|$8.00
Flash-fried crispy tempura green beans served with spicy mayo