Green smoothies in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve green smoothies
More about Sproutz - Brickell
Sproutz - Brickell
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Smoothie - Sweet Green
Kale, spinach, apple juice, lemon & banana
|Smoothie - Green Bliss
Spinach, mango, pineapple, banana, ice, honey
More about Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Green Juice Smoothie
apple, pineapple, orange, celery, spinach, parsley, mint, ginger. No Substitutions.