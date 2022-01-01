Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green smoothies in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve green smoothies

Item pic

 

Sproutz - Brickell

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoothie - Sweet Green
Kale, spinach, apple juice, lemon & banana
Smoothie - Green Bliss
Spinach, mango, pineapple, banana, ice, honey
More about Sproutz - Brickell
Banner pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Juice Smoothie
apple, pineapple, orange, celery, spinach, parsley, mint, ginger. No Substitutions.
More about Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura
Item pic

 

MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar. Restaurant.Cafe

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Pineapple Smoothie$0.00
A healthy sweet and green mix of, Spinach, Bananas, and Pineapple, Coconut Milk
More about MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar. Restaurant.Cafe

