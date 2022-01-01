Grilled chicken in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve grilled chicken
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
|07 Grilled Chicken
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Grilled Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Goodwill Cafe
2121 NW 21st Street, Miami
|Chicken breast (grilled or roasted)
|$6.00
Chicken breast seasoned and cooked served with three sides
|Chicken thigh grilled
|$6.00
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Plate - Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Sergio's Cuban
13550 SW 120 St, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Grilled Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
100 Montaditos
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli
|$1.00
|41. Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and mayo
|$1.50
|45. Grilled Chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli (Cereal Bread)
|$2.50
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Gourmet Station
646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.00
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Bocas Grill Doral
10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$16.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE
3338 Cornelia Drive, Coconut Grove
|Moroccan Grilled Chicken Salad
|$24.00
Grilled Chicken Breast & Local Mixed Greens, Golden Raisins, Candied Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Carrots, Coriander Honey Vinaigrette
Sergio's Restaurant #3
13550 SW 120 st, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bocas Grill & Bar
2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$15.00
8 oz. of grilled, double lobe Chicken Breast
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.
|$22.00
Marinated Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with choice of two sides
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS
100 Montaditos
13440 SW 120th street, Miami
|7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli
|$1.00
|45. Grilled Chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli (Cereal Bread)
|$2.50
|41. Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and mayo
|$1.50
Sergio's Restaurant #1
9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tamiami Subs
14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105, Miami
|Grilled Chicken
|$6.29
Our most popular Salad. Grilled white meat chicken topped with your choice of veggies and dressing.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Royd's
20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.77
Grilled chicken sandwich with grilled onions, lettuce and tomato served on Cuban bread
