Grilled chicken in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
07 Grilled Chicken
More about Fourteen Eatery
Grilled Chicken Skewers image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Skewers$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Grilled Chicken Platter image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Chicken breast (grilled or roasted) image

 

Goodwill Cafe

2121 NW 21st Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken breast (grilled or roasted)$6.00
Chicken breast seasoned and cooked served with three sides
Chicken thigh grilled$6.00
More about Goodwill Cafe
Plate - Grilled Chicken image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plate - Grilled Chicken$13.99
Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.
More about Sproutz
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Grilled Chicken Platter image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Cuban

13550 SW 120 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Cuban
Grilled Chicken Skewers image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Skewers$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
More about Bulla Gastrobar
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

100 Montaditos

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (797 reviews)
Takeout
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
41. Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and mayo$1.50
45. Grilled Chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli (Cereal Bread)$2.50
More about 100 Montaditos
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken (kosher)$9.95
More about Motek
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.00
More about Gourmet Station
Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Bocas Grill Doral

10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.00
More about Bocas Grill Doral
Grilled Chicken Platter image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE image

 

ALLUVA @PARKGROVE

3338 Cornelia Drive, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Moroccan Grilled Chicken Salad$24.00
Grilled Chicken Breast & Local Mixed Greens, Golden Raisins, Candied Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Carrots, Coriander Honey Vinaigrette
More about ALLUVA @PARKGROVE
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bocas Grill & Bar

2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
8 oz. of grilled, double lobe Chicken Breast
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast. image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.$22.00
Marinated Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with choice of two sides
More about Blue Collar
Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Montaditos

13440 SW 120th street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
45. Grilled Chicken, avocado, arugula and alioli (Cereal Bread)$2.50
41. Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and mayo$1.50
More about 100 Montaditos
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #1

9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #1
Tamiami Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tamiami Subs

14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105, Miami

Avg 4.6 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$6.29
Our most popular Salad. Grilled white meat chicken topped with your choice of veggies and dressing.
More about Tamiami Subs
Grilled Chicken Platter image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Royd's image

 

Royd's

20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.77
Grilled chicken sandwich with grilled onions, lettuce and tomato served on Cuban bread
More about Royd's
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Miami Squeeze - Midtown

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.00
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Spaghetti

Tuna Wraps

Rotisserie Chicken

Rigatoni

Turkey Burgers

Prosciutto

Cheeseburgers

Margherita Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston