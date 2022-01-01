Grilled chicken wraps in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Alluva at Park Grove
Alluva at Park Grove
2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Choose Grilled Chicken or Tiger Shrimp
Warm Pita Flatbread Wrap with Grilled cucumber, carrot, sprouts, gem lettuce, and tzatziki- tossed in ladolemon vinaigrette- served with French Fries
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown
Miami Squeeze - Midtown
3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.