Grilled chicken wraps in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Alluva at Park Grove

 

Alluva at Park Grove

2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.00
Choose Grilled Chicken or Tiger Shrimp
Warm Pita Flatbread Wrap with Grilled cucumber, carrot, sprouts, gem lettuce, and tzatziki- tossed in ladolemon vinaigrette- served with French Fries
More about Alluva at Park Grove
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Miami Squeeze - Midtown

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grill Chicken Wrap$11.95
More about Juice and Java Aventura

