Grilled steaks in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about Bocas Grill Doral
Bocas Grill Doral
10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral
|Grilled Skirt Steak 12 OZ
|$36.00
More about The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis Wynwood
2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$9.00
Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime
More about Mezza Latin House -
Mezza Latin House -
19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay
|Carne Asada / Grilled Sirloin Steak
|$15.50
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Nicaraguan style comes with 2 sides
|Carne Asada / Grilled Sirloin Steak (Special)
|$13.95
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Nicaraguan style comes with 2 sides & cole & carrots salad
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bocas Grill & Bar
2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami
|Grilled Skirt Steak
|$36.00
12 Oz Skirt Steak. Pick 2 Sides
More about Marabu
Marabu
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Coal Grilled Palomilla Steak
|$18.95
Thin sliced top round steak with sauteed onions and lime. Served with white rice and black beans
More about Luka Restaurant
Luka Restaurant
11402 NW 41st, Miami
|Grilled Steak
|$16.95
|Grilled Steak Patacón Luka
|$9.95