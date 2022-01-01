Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Sandwich$11.00
More about Gourmet Station
Item pic

 

Bocas Grill Doral

10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Skirt Steak 12 OZ$36.00
More about Bocas Grill Doral
The Oasis Wynwood image

 

The Oasis Wynwood

2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Tacos$9.00
Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime
More about The Oasis Wynwood
c091190b-48d8-45c4-8c45-172fcd53a5a3 image

 

Mezza Latin House -

19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada / Grilled Sirloin Steak$15.50
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Nicaraguan style comes with 2 sides
Carne Asada / Grilled Sirloin Steak (Special)$13.95
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Nicaraguan style comes with 2 sides & cole & carrots salad
More about Mezza Latin House -
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bocas Grill & Bar

2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Skirt Steak$36.00
12 Oz Skirt Steak. Pick 2 Sides
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Marabu image

 

Marabu

701 S Miami Ave, Brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coal Grilled Palomilla Steak$18.95
Thin sliced top round steak with sauteed onions and lime. Served with white rice and black beans
More about Marabu
Item pic

 

Luka Restaurant

11402 NW 41st, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak$16.95
Grilled Steak Patacón Luka$9.95
More about Luka Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pepito's Plaza

901 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cachapa Grill Steak$24.00
Toston Grill Steak$16.00
More about Pepito's Plaza

