Grits in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve grits
Root & Bone
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami
|Shrimp & Grits
|$27.00
royal red shrimp, creamy grits, roasted tomato, red onion, sweet corn, andouille sausage & rich beer jus
|Grits
|$9.00
creamy local grits, pimento cheese
grilled sweet corn
& cornbread crumbles
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$15.50
|GRITS FINGERS
|$10.00
|SHRIMP & GRITS ENTREE
|$24.50
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Shrimp & Grits.
|$19.00
Smoked bacon, cheese grits, New Orleans style "BBQ" sauce
|Cheesy Grits.
Heirloom Anson Mills grits slow cooked with Fontina and Cheddar Cheese
El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY
|GRITS/ HARINA
|$6.25