Grits in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Root & Bone

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$27.00
royal red shrimp, creamy grits, roasted tomato, red onion, sweet corn, andouille sausage & rich beer jus
Grits$9.00
creamy local grits, pimento cheese
grilled sweet corn
& cornbread crumbles
More about Root & Bone
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP & GRITS$15.50
GRITS FINGERS$10.00
SHRIMP & GRITS ENTREE$24.50
More about Whisk Gourmet
Shrimp & Grits. image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits.$19.00
Smoked bacon, cheese grits, New Orleans style "BBQ" sauce
Cheesy Grits.
Heirloom Anson Mills grits slow cooked with Fontina and Cheddar Cheese
More about Blue Collar
Consumer pic

 

El Rinconcito Superlatino 3

20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRITS/ HARINA$6.25
More about El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$26.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro

