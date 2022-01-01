Ground beef tacos in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve ground beef tacos

Cantina Grill Coral Gables

2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables

Takeout
Ground Beef Taco Platter$8.79
Includes (3) Tacos
Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ground Beef Taco$3.70
Homemade Ground Beef. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; 305
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
