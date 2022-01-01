Gyoza in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve gyoza

Chicken Gyoza image

 

Sushi Maki Catering

8025 NW 90th Street, Medley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyoza$29.00
(serves 10) 20 pcs pan-fried chicken dumpling/gyoza
bbffece8-b245-4aad-bbb4-38555c7fd279 image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK GYOZA$6.00
Gyozas image

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Gyozas$9.00
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with pork or vegetables. Served with ponzu or sweet & sour sauce and topped with honey mustard.
GYOZA image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
Pork Steam Gyozas image

 

Kitchen Of the World

14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Steam Gyozas$8.99
Steamed Pork Gyoza served with our Asian Street Sauce.
bccd1e07-c584-48e5-8328-39e86bfa5f3b image

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyozas$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
Gyoza Dumplings image

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Dumplings$14.00
pork
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(w) Pork Gyoza
5 pieces - Fried or Pan-seared
Layu-soy vinegar sauce
Gyoza image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza$7.00
Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo
GYOZA image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
GYOZA image

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
GYOZA image

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
