Gyoza in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve gyoza
Sushi Maki Catering
8025 NW 90th Street, Medley
|Chicken Gyoza
|$29.00
(serves 10) 20 pcs pan-fried chicken dumpling/gyoza
SUSHI
Soya Sushi Bar
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral
|Gyozas
|$9.00
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with pork or vegetables. Served with ponzu or sweet & sour sauce and topped with honey mustard.
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|GYOZA
|$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
Kitchen Of the World
14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami
|Pork Steam Gyozas
|$8.99
Steamed Pork Gyoza served with our Asian Street Sauce.
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Gyozas
|$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral
|(w) Pork Gyoza
5 pieces - Fried or Pan-seared
Layu-soy vinegar sauce
Akashi Brickell
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|GYOZA
|$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|GYOZA
|$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE