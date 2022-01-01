Hibiscus tea in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)
|$4.95
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Hibiscus Iced Tea
|$4.00
hibiscus, cinnamon, spearmint, star anise, lemongrass
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)
|$4.95
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)
|$4.95
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|Hibiscus Iced Tea
|$6.00
hibiscus, cinnamon, spearmint, star anise, lemongrass
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)
|$4.95
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)
|$4.95
Coyo Taco South Miami
1514 South Dixie Highway, Miami
|FRAS Iced Tea Hibiscus
|$7.00