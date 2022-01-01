Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)$4.95
Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.00
hibiscus, cinnamon, spearmint, star anise, lemongrass
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)$4.95
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)$4.95
Item pic

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Hibiscus Tea$4.00
Main pic

 

Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRAS Iced Tea Hibiscus$7.00
Item pic

 

Motek Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibiscus Iced Tea$6.00
hibiscus, cinnamon, spearmint, star anise, lemongrass
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)$4.95
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tea+Superfoods (Hibiscus Ginger)$4.95
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco South Miami

1514 South Dixie Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRAS Iced Tea Hibiscus$7.00
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRAS Iced Tea Hibiscus$7.00
