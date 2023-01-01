Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Honey garlic chicken in
Miami
/
Miami
/
Honey Garlic Chicken
Miami restaurants that serve honey garlic chicken
Chai Wok
1688 NE 164 St, North Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Honey Garlic Chicken
$20.95
Deep fried chicken in a honey garlic sauce.
More about Chai Wok
Kitsune - 19 SE 2ND AVE, STE 4/4-1
19 SE 2ND AVE, STE 4/4-1, MIAMI
No reviews yet
Honey Garlic Chicken
$13.99
More about Kitsune - 19 SE 2ND AVE, STE 4/4-1
Browse other tasty dishes in Miami
Chocolate Mousse
Red Velvet Cake
Veggie Burgers
Mahi Mahi
Key Lime Pies
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Almond Milk
Fried Zucchini
Neighborhoods within Miami to explore
Brickell
Avg 4.2
(49 restaurants)
Wynwood
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Buena Vista
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Little River
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Little Havana
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More near Miami to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(306 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(220 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(98 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(48 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(274 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston