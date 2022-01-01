Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey mustard chicken in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Honey Mustard Chicken

Miami restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken

Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
93 Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Honey Mustard & Crispy Onion - Rustic Bread$8.99
More about Fourteen Eatery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

100 Montaditos

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (797 reviews)
Takeout
93. Grilled chicken, goat cheese, honey mustard and crispy onion (Rustic Bread)$8.99
More about 100 Montaditos
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Montaditos

13440 SW 120th street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
93. Grilled chicken, goat cheese, honey mustard and crispy onion (Rustic Bread)$8.99
More about 100 Montaditos
Tamiami Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tamiami Subs

14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105, Miami

Avg 4.6 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken$6.29
Our Grilled Chicken Philly topped with a Sweet Honey Mustard sauce. A sub shop Classic.
More about Tamiami Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Al Pastor Tacos

Salmon Burgers

Octopus

Bubble Tea

Sirloin Steaks

Shumai

Beef Short Ribs

Teriyaki Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston