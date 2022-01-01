Honey mustard chicken in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken
More about Fourteen Eatery
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|93 Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Honey Mustard & Crispy Onion - Rustic Bread
|$8.99
More about 100 Montaditos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
100 Montaditos
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|93. Grilled chicken, goat cheese, honey mustard and crispy onion (Rustic Bread)
|$8.99
More about 100 Montaditos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS
100 Montaditos
13440 SW 120th street, Miami
|93. Grilled chicken, goat cheese, honey mustard and crispy onion (Rustic Bread)
|$8.99