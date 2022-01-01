Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Cafe

10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.99
More about Vicky Cafe
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkish Hot Chocolate$5.00
hot chocolate, flavored with our homemade turkish mocha chocolate fudge sauce, your choice of milk
More about Motek
Zak the Baker image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Zak the Baker
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate 8 oz.$4.79
Hot Chocolate 12 oz$6.29
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mezza Latin House -

19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Mezza Latin House -
Item pic

 

Purple Orchid

150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.69
More about Purple Orchid
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Club

2400 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Your choice of steam milk with Monin dark chocolate sauce. Whipped cream is optional
More about The Bagel Club
Main pic

 

Motek Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkish Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Motek Aventura Mall
Item pic

 

Vegan Cuban Cuisine

9640 sw 72 st, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate W Oat Milk$5.00
More about Vegan Cuban Cuisine

