Hot chocolate in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.50
More about Motek
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Turkish Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
hot chocolate, flavored with our homemade turkish mocha chocolate fudge sauce, your choice of milk
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Hot Chocolate 8 oz.
|$4.79
|Hot Chocolate 12 oz
|$6.29
More about The Bagel Club
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Club
2400 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Your choice of steam milk with Monin dark chocolate sauce. Whipped cream is optional
More about Motek Aventura Mall
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|Turkish Hot Chocolate
|$5.00