Jerk chicken in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve jerk chicken
House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|JERK CHICKEN PASTA
|$21.00
Penne Pasta tossed in creamy Jerk Alfredo sauce, and topped with spicy Jerk Chicken
|JERK CHICKEN PIZZA
|$16.00
|JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP PIZZA
|$26.00
Sports Grill - Palmetto (Golf Course)
9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.99
House of Mac - NMB - 13521 Biscayne Blvd
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Jerk Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
|Jerk Chicken and Shrimp Pasta
|$27.00
|Jerk Chicken Pasta
|$21.00
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Jerk Chicken
|$9.50
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.50
Traditional Jamaican chicken dish and our best seller.
Our jerk chicken is cut into savory morsels, marinated in a dry rub of too many spices to name and then baked. All dark meat! Juicy! Spicy! Delicious!
As prices continue to rise due to supply issues, best pricing is always at naomismiami.com
|Jerk Chicken
|$75.00
Traditional Jamaican chicken dish and our best seller.
Our jerk chicken is cut into savory morsels, marinated in a dry rub of too many spices to name and then baked. All dark meat! Juicy! Spicy! Delicious!
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Jerk Chicken Bowl
|$17.00
Our Famous Jerk! Lightly Battered, Deep Fried And Served With Our Secret House Sauce.
|Jerk Chicken Combo
|$36.00
Our Famous Jerk Chicken, Served Family Style. Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Haitian Style braised Vegetables.
|Jerk Chicken Bites
|$13.00
Plantain Fries