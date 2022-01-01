Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve jerk chicken

House of Mac - Overtown image

 

House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave

2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JERK CHICKEN PASTA$21.00
Penne Pasta tossed in creamy Jerk Alfredo sauce, and topped with spicy Jerk Chicken
JERK CHICKEN PIZZA$16.00
JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP PIZZA$26.00
House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill - Palmetto (Golf Course)

9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken$12.99
Sports Grill - Palmetto (Golf Course)
House of Mac - NMB image

 

House of Mac - NMB - 13521 Biscayne Blvd

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Pizza$16.00
Jerk Chicken and Shrimp Pasta$27.00
Jerk Chicken Pasta$21.00
House of Mac - NMB - 13521 Biscayne Blvd
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken$9.50
Jerk Chicken$12.50
Traditional Jamaican chicken dish and our best seller.
Our jerk chicken is cut into savory morsels, marinated in a dry rub of too many spices to name and then baked. All dark meat! Juicy! Spicy! Delicious!
As prices continue to rise due to supply issues, best pricing is always at naomismiami.com
Jerk Chicken$75.00
Traditional Jamaican chicken dish and our best seller.
Our jerk chicken is cut into savory morsels, marinated in a dry rub of too many spices to name and then baked. All dark meat! Juicy! Spicy! Delicious!
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken Bowl$17.00
Our Famous Jerk! Lightly Battered, Deep Fried And Served With Our Secret House Sauce.
Jerk Chicken Combo$36.00
Our Famous Jerk Chicken, Served Family Style. Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Haitian Style braised Vegetables.
Jerk Chicken Bites$13.00
Plantain Fries
The Citadel
Item pic

 

Tropical Oasis Express

20737 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken$20.00
Leg and thigh
Jerk Chicken Pasta$10.00
Jerk Chicken Pasta$10.00
Tropical Oasis Express

