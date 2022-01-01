Kale salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve kale salad
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th Street, Miami
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$24.00
Tuscan kale, quinoa, red cabbage, carrots, sunflower sprouts, sunflower togarashi.
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Love Life Cafe
2616 nw 5th ave, miami
|Side Kale Salad
|$5.00
kale, “parm” crumble, lemon garlic dressing GF
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Public Square
6901 Red Road, Coral Gables
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
emerald kale lettuce, caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, soft poached egg
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Kale & Tuna salad
|$9.99
Freshly cut Kale, chickpeas, tomatoes and flax seeds. Topped with oversize scoop of tuna salad and side of balsamic vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
3450 NW 83rd Ave #145, Doral
|BRG's Famous Chicken & Kale Salad
|$19.00
Bulla Gastrobar
5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons