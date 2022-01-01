Kale salad in Miami

Item pic

 

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th Street, Miami

Avg 4.7 (957 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale & Avocado Salad$24.00
Tuscan kale, quinoa, red cabbage, carrots, sunflower sprouts, sunflower togarashi.
More about Plant Miami
Item pic

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Side Kale Salad image

 

Love Life Cafe

2616 nw 5th ave, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Kale Salad$5.00
kale, “parm” crumble, lemon garlic dressing GF
More about Love Life Cafe
Kale Caesar Salad image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Public Square

6901 Red Road, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
emerald kale lettuce, caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, soft poached egg
More about Public Square
Kale & Tuna salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale & Tuna salad$9.99
Freshly cut Kale, chickpeas, tomatoes and flax seeds. Topped with oversize scoop of tuna salad and side of balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pastry is Art
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

3450 NW 83rd Ave #145, Doral

Avg 4.4 (850 reviews)
Takeout
BRG's Famous Chicken & Kale Salad$19.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Item pic

 

Bulla Gastrobar

5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlicky Kale Salad$26.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro

