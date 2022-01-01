Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Casa Tua Cucina

70 Southwest 7th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mix Grilled Kebab$38.00
mix grilled kebab with ribeye steak and filet mignon served with bell peppers. mushroom and zucchini and a side of chimichurri sauce and mustard mayo
More about Casa Tua Cucina
Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Safta's Pita Kebab$24.00
baharat beef kebab tucked in pita with hummus, pickles, long hot pepper, sumac onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and topped with tahini and amba
Hummus Kebab$28.00
baharat beef kebab tucked in pita with hummus, pickles, long hot pepper, sumac onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and topped with tahini and amba
Hummus Kebab$28.00
safta's beef kufta kebab, topped on hummus, served with pita & sumac onion
Suggestion for enjoyment:
**for optimal enjoyment, our suggestion is to reheat your dish for 2 minutes maximum in the microwave prior to eating
More about Motek
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Kebab Platter$25.00
Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Item pic

 

Motek Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kufta Kebab Plate$29.00
beef kebab marinated with fresh herbs and spices. served with majadra rice, matboucha, long hot green pepper, and roasted tomato
Turkish Lamb Kebab$32.00
lamb kebab skewer served with side of matboucha, sumac onions and garnished with parsley and cilantro
SAFTA'S KUFTA KEBAB BOWL$27.00
your choice rice, beef kebab (kosher grass-fed beef), Israeli salad, hummus, crispy onions, and tahini
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Motek Aventura Mall

