Kebabs in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Casa Tua Cucina
Casa Tua Cucina
70 Southwest 7th Street, Miami
|Mix Grilled Kebab
|$38.00
mix grilled kebab with ribeye steak and filet mignon served with bell peppers. mushroom and zucchini and a side of chimichurri sauce and mustard mayo
More about Motek
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Safta's Pita Kebab
|$24.00
baharat beef kebab tucked in pita with hummus, pickles, long hot pepper, sumac onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and topped with tahini and amba
|Safta's Pita Kebab
|$24.00
baharat beef kebab tucked in pita with hummus, pickles, long hot pepper, sumac onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and topped with tahini and amba
|Hummus Kebab
|$28.00
safta's beef kufta kebab, topped on hummus, served with pita & sumac onion
Suggestion for enjoyment:
**for optimal enjoyment, our suggestion is to reheat your dish for 2 minutes maximum in the microwave prior to eating
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Meraki Greek Bistro
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Filet Mignon Kebab Platter
|$25.00
Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
More about Motek Aventura Mall
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|Kufta Kebab Plate
|$29.00
beef kebab marinated with fresh herbs and spices. served with majadra rice, matboucha, long hot green pepper, and roasted tomato
|Turkish Lamb Kebab
|$32.00
lamb kebab skewer served with side of matboucha, sumac onions and garnished with parsley and cilantro
|SAFTA'S KUFTA KEBAB BOWL
|$27.00
your choice rice, beef kebab (kosher grass-fed beef), Israeli salad, hummus, crispy onions, and tahini
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*