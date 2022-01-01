Key lime pies in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve key lime pies
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.95
Homemade family recipe... If you don't like it, you need to tell mom!
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$35.00
24 Hour Notice Required
|LoKal Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Award winning pie made in-house.
Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Crab House
9457 SW 56th ST, Miami
|Homemade Key Lime Pie
|$5.00
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
Shorty's BBQ
9200 South Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$15.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|KEY LIME PIE
|$8.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.49
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Hand Squeezed Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
home made key lime, served with whipped cream, matzo crust.
Sports Grill
9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami
|Fried Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
11575 SW 40th St, Miami
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
Shoma Bazaar
9420 NW 41 Street, Doral
|Home Made Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Best key lime pie on this side of the Atlantic
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Public Square
6901 Red Road, Coral Gables
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans, Lime Zest and Whipped Cream