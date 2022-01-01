Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe Kush

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$11.00
More about Cafe Kush
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$5.95
Homemade family recipe... If you don't like it, you need to tell mom!
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Item pic

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Key Lime Pie$35.00
24 Hour Notice Required
LoKal Key Lime Pie$11.00
Award winning pie made in-house.
Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream
More about LoKal
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Crab House

9457 SW 56th ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about The Original Crab House
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.99
More about Sports Grill
Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Award winning pie made in-house.
Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream
More about Kush
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$4.00
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.99
More about Pizzafiore
La Carreta Kendall image

 

La Carreta Kendall

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$3.95
More about La Carreta Kendall
Shorty's BBQ image

 

Shorty's BBQ

9200 South Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
Whole Key Lime Pie$15.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
More about Shorty's BBQ
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$8.00
More about Whisk Gourmet
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$4.49
More about Union Station Cafe
Item pic

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$7.95
More about Havana Harry's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Squeezed Key Lime Pie$9.00
home made key lime, served with whipped cream, matzo crust.
More about Blue Collar
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Key Lime Pie$6.99
Key Lime Pie$6.99
More about Sports Grill
Versailles Restaurant image

 

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$3.95
More about Versailles Restaurant
Shorty's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

11575 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Made here daily, smooth and creamy pie, full of tangy taste of the keys limes with graham cracker crust. A locals favorite!
More about Shorty's BBQ
Item pic

 

Shoma Bazaar

9420 NW 41 Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Home Made Key Lime Pie$8.00
Best key lime pie on this side of the Atlantic
More about Shoma Bazaar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Public Square

6901 Red Road, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$12.00
More about Public Square
Item pic

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans, Lime Zest and Whipped Cream
More about Kush By Spillover
La Carreta Bird Road image

 

La Carreta Bird Road

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$3.95
More about La Carreta Bird Road
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$4.50
More about Pastry is Art

