Kung pao chicken in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
More about Takee Outee
Takee Outee
20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$10.99
|D# Kung Pao Chicken
|$9.95
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Kung Pao Chicken Pops
|$10.00
Flash-fried chicken pops served with a side of sweet spicy Kung Pao sauce, topped with sesame seeds
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$21.00
Flash-fried with scallions, mixed peppers, toasted peanuts and garlic