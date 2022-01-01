Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Takee Outee image

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kung Pao Chicken$10.99
D# Kung Pao Chicken$9.95
More about Takee Outee
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken Pops$10.00
Flash-fried chicken pops served with a side of sweet spicy Kung Pao sauce, topped with sesame seeds
Kung Pao Chicken$21.00
Flash-fried with scallions, mixed peppers, toasted peanuts and garlic
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Triple Chocolate Cake

Hummus

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Hot And Sour Soup

Churrasco

Hot Chocolate

Pesto Pizza

Lobster Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston