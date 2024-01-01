Lamb gyros in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve lamb gyros
Delights of Beirut - City of South Miami
7400 SW 57th Ave #4, Miami
|Lamb Gyro Lunch
|$15.00
Lamb Gyro is made with fresh, succulent beef and lamb served on a warm pita bread with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce and yogurt
Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
142 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Lamb Gyro Pita
|$9.00
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes , served w/ Greek Fries