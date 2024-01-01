Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Delights of Beirut - City of South Miami

7400 SW 57th Ave #4, Miami

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Gyro Lunch$15.00
Lamb Gyro is made with fresh, succulent beef and lamb served on a warm pita bread with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce and yogurt
More about Delights of Beirut - City of South Miami
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro Pita$9.00
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes , served w/ Greek Fries
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro$6.00
Lamb Gyro Pita$12.00
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions.
Served w/ Greek Fries
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

