Leche cake in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Dulce de Leche Cake$7.99
Delicious moist GLUTEN FREE cake by Hierro Light!
279 calories
Net carbs 7g
Protein 13g
Sugar 3g
Ingredients: Almond flour, almond milk, eggs, stevia, erythritol, rice flour, soy lethicin, water, avocado oil, salt, collagen protein, almonds, pea fiber, raw nuts, vanilla extract, unsweetened coconut, guargum, xantham gum, potassium sorbate, citrus fiber, sorbitol soy bean, baking soda & lime. Frosting: caramel, low fat cream cheese, greek yogurt, cinnamon
More about Sproutz
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dulce de leche rum cake$25.00
Vanilla rum cake filled and iced with dulce de leche topped with toasted sliced almonds.
More about Pastry is Art
Item pic

CUPCAKES

Bunnie Cakes

8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101, Doral

Avg 4.5 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae$5.00
More about Bunnie Cakes

