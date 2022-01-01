Leche cake in Miami
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|GF Dulce de Leche Cake
|$7.99
Delicious moist GLUTEN FREE cake by Hierro Light!
279 calories
Net carbs 7g
Protein 13g
Sugar 3g
Ingredients: Almond flour, almond milk, eggs, stevia, erythritol, rice flour, soy lethicin, water, avocado oil, salt, collagen protein, almonds, pea fiber, raw nuts, vanilla extract, unsweetened coconut, guargum, xantham gum, potassium sorbate, citrus fiber, sorbitol soy bean, baking soda & lime. Frosting: caramel, low fat cream cheese, greek yogurt, cinnamon
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Dulce de leche rum cake
|$25.00
Vanilla rum cake filled and iced with dulce de leche topped with toasted sliced almonds.