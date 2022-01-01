Lentil soup in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve lentil soup
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Lentil Soup
|$8.00
Traditional Spanish lentil soup with chorizo, potatoes and carrots
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Sproutz
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Lentil Soup
|$6.99
Homemade blend of lentils, kale, celery, lime, cilantro, garlic & vegetable broth.
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|Lentil Soup
|$6.95
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Lentil Soup
|$8.00
Traditional Spanish lentil soup with chorizo, potatoes and carrots
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Bulla Gastrobar
5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL
|Lentil Soup
|$8.00
Traditional Spanish lentil soup with chorizo, potatoes and carrots
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup