Lentil soup in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve lentil soup

Lentil Soup image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$8.00
Traditional Spanish lentil soup with chorizo, potatoes and carrots
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Lentil Soup image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$6.99
Homemade blend of lentils, kale, celery, lime, cilantro, garlic & vegetable broth.
More about Sproutz
Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$6.95
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Lentil Soup image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$8.00
Traditional Spanish lentil soup with chorizo, potatoes and carrots
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Curry Lentil Soup image

 

Love Life Cafe

2616 nw 5th ave, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Lentil Soup$7.00
More about Love Life Cafe
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Lentil Soup image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$8.00
Traditional Spanish lentil soup with chorizo, potatoes and carrots
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express

