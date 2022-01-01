Lobster rolls in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Lobster Deluxe Roll image

 

KAE SUNSET

5701 sunset dr, South miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Deluxe Roll$10.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Butter And Lobster Roll$14.00
Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger
Mignonette image

 

Mignonette

210 ne 18th street, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$31.00
Served warm, brioche, celery salt, drawn butter
Lobster Deluxe Roll image

 

KAE DORAL

3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Deluxe Roll$10.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Nave image

 

Nave

3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$20.00
brioche bun, meyer lemon aioli, fries.
Lobster Deluxe Roll image

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Deluxe Roll$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Butter And Lobster Roll$15.00
Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger
Classic Lobster Roll image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
