Lobster rolls in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve lobster rolls
KAE SUNSET
5701 sunset dr, South miami
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$10.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
|Butter And Lobster Roll
|$14.00
Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger
Mignonette
210 ne 18th street, miami
|Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Served warm, brioche, celery salt, drawn butter
KAE DORAL
3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$10.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Nave
3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami
|Lobster Roll
|$20.00
brioche bun, meyer lemon aioli, fries.
KAE by Chef Landa
143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
|Butter And Lobster Roll
|$15.00
Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger