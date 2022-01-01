Lomo in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve lomo
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Lomo Saltado
|$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bocas House
10200 NW 25th Street #101, Doral
|LOMO SALTADO
|$21.00
|LOMO & PESTO FETTUCCINE
|$21.00
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bocas Grill
3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami
|Wok Smoked Lomo
|$17.50
Bocas Grill Doral
10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral
|Wok Smoked Lomo
|$22.00
|Special Fried Rice Lomo
|$22.00
Pisco y Nazca
8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI
|Lomo Saltado
|$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
SEAFOOD
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami
|Lomo Saltado
|$19.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollos & Jarras
19565 biscayne blvd suite 956, Aventura
|Anticucho de Lomo
|$16.00
Pieces of filet mignon or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
|Lomo Saltado
|$19.00
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bocas Grill & Bar
2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami
|Wok Smoked Lomo
|$21.00
Wok Smoked Tenderloin, Pick 2 Sides
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ceviche Power
10808 NW 58 street, Doral
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.00
Loretta and The Butcher
3195 commodore plaza, Coconut Grove
|LOMO 8oz
|$45.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar
13766 SW 84th St, Miami
|Kids Lomo
|$11.00
|Lomo Montado
|$18.00
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.00
BBQ
Pollos & Jarras
115 NE 3rd Ave, Miami
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.95
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine
10855 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Empanada Lomo Saltado
|$2.99
Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding
12042 N Kendall Dr,, Miami
|Fried Green Plantains with Lomo
|$18.50
Covered with shredded white cheese , pink sauce, and lomo steak
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
CVI.CHE 105
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954, Aventura
|Lomo saltado
|$19.95