Lomo in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo Saltado image

 

Pisco y Nazca

8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
More about Pisco y Nazca
LOMO SALTADO image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bocas House

10200 NW 25th Street #101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOMO SALTADO$21.00
LOMO & PESTO FETTUCCINE$21.00
More about Bocas House
Wok Smoked Lomo image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bocas Grill

3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami

Avg 4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wok Smoked Lomo$17.50
More about Bocas Grill
Item pic

 

Bocas Grill Doral

10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wok Smoked Lomo$22.00
Special Fried Rice Lomo$22.00
More about Bocas Grill Doral
Lomo Saltado image

 

Pisco y Nazca

8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
More about Pisco y Nazca
Lomo Saltado image

SEAFOOD

Taipa Peruvian Restaurant

3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$19.00
More about Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
Pollos & Jarras image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollos & Jarras

19565 biscayne blvd suite 956, Aventura

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Anticucho de Lomo$16.00
Pieces of filet mignon or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Lomo Saltado$19.00
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
More about Pollos & Jarras
CVI.CHE 105 image

 

CVI.CHE 105

105 NE 3 AVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo saltado$19.95
More about CVI.CHE 105
Wok Smoked Lomo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bocas Grill & Bar

2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wok Smoked Lomo$21.00
Wok Smoked Tenderloin, Pick 2 Sides
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ceviche Power

10808 NW 58 street, Doral

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$18.00
More about Ceviche Power
Item pic

 

Pepito's Plaza

901 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$20.00
More about Pepito's Plaza
Loretta and The Butcher image

 

Loretta and The Butcher

3195 commodore plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOMO 8oz$45.00
More about Loretta and The Butcher
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar

13766 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2930 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Lomo$11.00
Lomo Montado$18.00
Lomo Saltado$18.00
More about Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar
Pollos & Jarras image

BBQ

Pollos & Jarras

115 NE 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$18.95
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
More about Pollos & Jarras
Empanada Lomo Saltado image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine

10855 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanada Lomo Saltado$2.99
More about Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine
Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding image

 

Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding

12042 N Kendall Dr,, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Green Plantains with Lomo$18.50
Covered with shredded white cheese , pink sauce, and lomo steak
More about Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

CVI.CHE 105

19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954, Aventura

Avg 4.8 (4214 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo saltado$19.95
More about CVI.CHE 105
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

CVI.CHE 105

7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000, Miami

Avg 4.8 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo saltado$19.95
More about CVI.CHE 105

