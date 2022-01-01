Mac and cheese in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bocas House
10200 NW 25th Street #101, Doral
|MAC AND CHEESE CLASSIC
|$8.50
|MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"
|$13.50
Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese
Biscayne Backyard Barbecue
11064 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, North Miami Beach
|Three Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
BBQ
Tripping Animals Brewing
2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
House of Mac - Overtown
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with Buffalo Chicken, Ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden brown
|JERK SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE
|$23.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled jerk shrimp, jerk alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & baked until golden brown
|SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, topped BBQ Chicken with cheddar jack cheese, bread crumbs & baked until golden
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
|World Famous Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Red Rooster Overtown
920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
aged cheddar, chive, black pepper
Root & Bone
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
crunchy cheese & biscuit herb crust
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Maine Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$22.00
Maine lobster, white cheddar sauce, herbed breadcrumbs
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
3401 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Smoked Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
Shorty's BBQ
9200 South Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|MAC & CHEESE
|$7.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
2255 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
HOMETOWN MIAMI
1200 NW 22nd Street, Miami
|Queso Mac + Cheese
|$6.00
Housemade queso, toasted tajin breadcrumbs.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
11575 SW 40th St, Miami
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
Shorty's BBQ
8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220, Miami
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Our simple yet delicious creamy and cheesy recipe...a perfect way to indulge yourself!
Dos Croquetas
10505 SW 40 St, Miami
|Mac + Cheese+ Bacon
|$2.15
(1) Our creamy mac and cheese has been amped up with crisp bacon and even more cheese. It's all coated in crispy seasoned parmesan panko. Paired with our house-made Dos Ranch