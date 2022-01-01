Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve maki

Item pic

 

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th Street, Miami

Avg 4.7 (957 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
JACKFRUIT MAKI ROLL$22.00
Avocado, daikon, cucumber, spicy jackfruit, orange masago, ginger coconut amino, wasabi, NF
More about Plant Miami
Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ROBERT MAKI$16.00
(8 pcs) - Crispy eel, tempura flakes, asparagus, topped with sliced avocado & teriyaki sauce.
SUSHI KO MAKI$17.00
(10 pcs) - Krabstick, chopped eel, cucumber, tamago, cooked shrimp & shiitake mushroom.
More about Sushi Ko
Item pic

 

Love Life Cafe

2616 nw 5th ave, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avo Maki$9.00
nori seaweed on the outside, seasoned rice, avocado and yuzu kosho inside
gluten free
Shiko Maki$7.50
nori seaweed on the outside, seasoned rice and pickled daikon radish inside
gluten free
Kappa Maki$7.00
nori seaweed on the outside, seasoned rice, toasted sesame seeds and cucumber inside
gluten free
More about Love Life Cafe
Item pic

 

Sushi MAS

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Phila Maki$13.00
Scottish salmon and philadelphia, rolled on seaweed
Tako Maki$17.00
Spanish octopus and philadelphia, rolled on seaweed with wild white shrimp on top and eel sauce
Tuna Avo Maki$13.00
Wild ahi tuna and avocado, rolled on seaweed
More about Sushi MAS
Item pic

 

Paperfish Sushi

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tropical Yasai Maki$14.00
Mango, Cucumber, Cream cheese, Avocado, and Passion Fruit Sauce
More about Paperfish Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sake Maki$19.00
Ebi furai, avocado & scallions with salmon, lime slices & teriyaki sauce on top
More about Sushiato
1cfb8745-24dd-4290-ae07-b0cae25f159a image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Negroni

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maki Huancaino$21.00
Fried breaded shrimps, brie cheese and avocado covered with hamachi, Huancaína sauce and shoestring potatoes.
Maki Avocado$21.00
Grilled salmon and cream cheese covered with avocado, sweet chili sauce and crispy coconut.
Maki Ebi Teri$20.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
More about Negroni
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE MAKI$6.50
Deep Fried Cheddar Pastry
More about Sushi Sake
Main pic

 

Itamae

140 NE 39TH STREET 136, Miami

No reviews yet
Delivery
Ocean Trout Maki$18.00
cucumber, shiso, yuzu miso aioli, masago
Tuna Maki$20.00
tuna, avocado, ají amarillo aioli, crispy quinoa, tobiko
Crispy Shrimp Maki$18.00
crispy shrimp, avocado topped with torched salmon, special sauce
More about Itamae
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Koba-Maki Roll
Choice of: tuna, salmon, yellowtail—with cucumber, togarashi salt, masago, scallion, spicy kobachi, shiso
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Yakisoba

Triple Chocolate Cake

Fudge Brownies

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Vanilla Cake

Squid

Chicken Teriyaki

Strawberry Shortcake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston