Maki in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve maki
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th Street, Miami
|JACKFRUIT MAKI ROLL
|$22.00
Avocado, daikon, cucumber, spicy jackfruit, orange masago, ginger coconut amino, wasabi, NF
Sushi Ko
7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI
|ROBERT MAKI
|$16.00
(8 pcs) - Crispy eel, tempura flakes, asparagus, topped with sliced avocado & teriyaki sauce.
|SUSHI KO MAKI
|$17.00
(10 pcs) - Krabstick, chopped eel, cucumber, tamago, cooked shrimp & shiitake mushroom.
Love Life Cafe
2616 nw 5th ave, miami
|Avo Maki
|$9.00
nori seaweed on the outside, seasoned rice, avocado and yuzu kosho inside
gluten free
|Shiko Maki
|$7.50
nori seaweed on the outside, seasoned rice and pickled daikon radish inside
gluten free
|Kappa Maki
|$7.00
nori seaweed on the outside, seasoned rice, toasted sesame seeds and cucumber inside
gluten free
Sushi MAS
2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura
|Salmon Phila Maki
|$13.00
Scottish salmon and philadelphia, rolled on seaweed
|Tako Maki
|$17.00
Spanish octopus and philadelphia, rolled on seaweed with wild white shrimp on top and eel sauce
|Tuna Avo Maki
|$13.00
Wild ahi tuna and avocado, rolled on seaweed
Paperfish Sushi
1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI
|Tropical Yasai Maki
|$14.00
Mango, Cucumber, Cream cheese, Avocado, and Passion Fruit Sauce
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Sake Maki
|$19.00
Ebi furai, avocado & scallions with salmon, lime slices & teriyaki sauce on top
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
Negroni
3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami
|Maki Huancaino
|$21.00
Fried breaded shrimps, brie cheese and avocado covered with hamachi, Huancaína sauce and shoestring potatoes.
|Maki Avocado
|$21.00
Grilled salmon and cream cheese covered with avocado, sweet chili sauce and crispy coconut.
|Maki Ebi Teri
|$20.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
Itamae
140 NE 39TH STREET 136, Miami
|Ocean Trout Maki
|$18.00
cucumber, shiso, yuzu miso aioli, masago
|Tuna Maki
|$20.00
tuna, avocado, ají amarillo aioli, crispy quinoa, tobiko
|Crispy Shrimp Maki
|$18.00
crispy shrimp, avocado topped with torched salmon, special sauce