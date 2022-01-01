Mediterranean salad in Miami

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miami restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Mediterranean Salad image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$14.00
More about Apizza Brooklyn
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$9.99
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, hummus, avocado, House vinaigrette
More about Purple Orchid
Item pic

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, onions, sliced pepperoncini, crumbled feta cheese & balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
Mediterranean Salad image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Balan's Bar & Brasserie image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Balan's Bar & Brasserie

901 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$19.95
Preserved lemon oil, sheeps milk feta, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olive caramel, cucumber, red onions & romaine lettuce
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$18.95
Preserved lemon oil, sheeps milk feta, marinated tomato medley, cucumber & red onions
More about Balan's Bar & Brasserie
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$11.99
More about Pizzafiore
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$10.95
Chopped lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and goat cheese
in a honey balsamic dressing.
Mediterranean Salad$12.95
Chopped lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and goat cheese
in a honey balsamic dressing.
More about Havana Harry's
Item pic

 

Purple Orchid

150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$8.99
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, hummus, avocado, House vinaigrette
More about Purple Orchid
Mediterranean Salad image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Consumer pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Warm Mediterranean Salad$13.95
gr portabello, eggplant, zucchini, red onion, parsley, cilantro, red peppers, feta, extra virgin olive oil, zaatar, paprika
More about Juice and Java Aventura

