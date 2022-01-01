Mediterranean salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Purple Orchid
100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.99
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, hummus, avocado, House vinaigrette
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.99
Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, onions, sliced pepperoncini, crumbled feta cheese & balsamic vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Balan's Bar & Brasserie
901 S Miami Ave, Miami
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
|$19.95
Preserved lemon oil, sheeps milk feta, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olive caramel, cucumber, red onions & romaine lettuce
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
|$18.95
Preserved lemon oil, sheeps milk feta, marinated tomato medley, cucumber & red onions
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.99
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.95
Chopped lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and goat cheese
in a honey balsamic dressing.
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.95
Chopped lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and goat cheese
in a honey balsamic dressing.
Purple Orchid
150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami
|Mediterranean Salad
|$8.99
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, hummus, avocado, House vinaigrette
Bulla Gastrobar
5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano