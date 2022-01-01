Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minestrone soup in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve minestrone soup

Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
MINESTRONE SOUP$9.00
Fresh vegetables & herbs.
More about Two Pizza Guys
Certo image

 

Certo

1200 SW 57th Ave, West Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MINESTRONE SOUP$8.00
TRADITIONAL VEGETABLES AND KIDNEY BEANS, GARNISHED WITH ZITI PASTA.
More about Certo

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Eel

Fruit Salad

Turkey Clubs

Fried Chicken Salad

Steak Subs

Curry Chicken

Sundaes

Garlic Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston