Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Minestrone soup in
Miami
/
Miami
/
Minestrone Soup
Miami restaurants that serve minestrone soup
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
No reviews yet
MINESTRONE SOUP
$9.00
Fresh vegetables & herbs.
More about Two Pizza Guys
Certo
1200 SW 57th Ave, West Miami
No reviews yet
MINESTRONE SOUP
$8.00
TRADITIONAL VEGETABLES AND KIDNEY BEANS, GARNISHED WITH ZITI PASTA.
More about Certo
Browse other tasty dishes in Miami
Eel
Fruit Salad
Turkey Clubs
Fried Chicken Salad
Steak Subs
Curry Chicken
Sundaes
Garlic Noodles
Neighborhoods within Miami to explore
Brickell
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Wynwood
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Buena Vista
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Little River
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Little Havana
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More near Miami to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(220 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(90 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(43 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston