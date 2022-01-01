Miso soup in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve miso soup

Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MISO SOUP$3.00
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MISO SOUP$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
Miso Soup image

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
Soybean with tofu, dried
seaweed & scallions
Miso Soup image

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.00
tofu, scallions, seaweed
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MISO SOUP$4.00
Miso Soup image

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$5.00
Miso Soup image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.50
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MISO SOUP$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MISO SOUP$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MISO SOUP$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
Wabi Sabi Miami image

 

Wabi Sabi Miami

851 NE 79th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$5.00
