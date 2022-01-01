Miso soup in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve miso soup
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|MISO SOUP
|$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
More about Sushiato
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
Soybean with tofu, dried
seaweed & scallions
More about Shokudo Miami
SUSHI
Shokudo Miami
4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
tofu, scallions, seaweed
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|MISO SOUP
|$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|MISO SOUP
|$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|MISO SOUP
|$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
More about Wabi Sabi Miami
Wabi Sabi Miami
851 NE 79th St, Miami
|Miso Soup
|$5.00