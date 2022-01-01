Muffins in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve muffins
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Purple Orchid
100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami
|Muffin
|$2.25
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, and Wheat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|MUFFINS
|$6.00
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Club
2400 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Double Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$5.00
|Blueberry Crumb Muffin
|$5.00
|Chocolate chip Muffin
|$5.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown)
178 NE 29th Street, Miami
|Double Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.99