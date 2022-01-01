Muffins in Miami

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miami restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Green G image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Green G

222 NE 24th St #106, Miami

Avg 4.1 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins$5.95
More about Green G
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Muffin$2.25
More about Purple Orchid
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, and Wheat
More about Zak the Baker
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
MUFFINS$6.00
More about Whisk Gourmet
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Club

2400 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$5.00
Blueberry Crumb Muffin$5.00
Chocolate chip Muffin$5.00
More about The Bagel Club
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown)

178 NE 29th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.99
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown)

