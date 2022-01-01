Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve mussels

Cafe Kush image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe Kush

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Cafe Kush Mussels$18.00
White wine Broth - French Bread
More about Cafe Kush
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Choros En Fuego (Mussels)$12.95
Jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce & topped with FreshCo salsa.
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSSELS PROVENCAL White$21.00
More about Apizza Brooklyn
Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguini w/ Mussels$18.95
FRESH MUSSELS$12.95
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

20475 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Mario$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
More about The Sicilian Oven
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road

5755 Bird Road, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSSELS PROVENCAL White$21.00
More about Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
Meraki Greek Bistro image

 

Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$12.00
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Tempo

2524 S Le Jeune Rd,, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels
More about Tempo

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Mixed Green Salad

Barbacoas

Noodle Soup

Pancakes

Naruto

Tzatziki

Cornbread

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston