Mussels in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve mussels
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Cafe Kush Mussels
|$18.00
White wine Broth - French Bread
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Choros En Fuego (Mussels)
|$12.95
Jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce & topped with FreshCo salsa.
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|Linguini w/ Mussels
|$18.95
|FRESH MUSSELS
|$12.95
The Sicilian Oven
20475 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Mussels Mario
|$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
5755 Bird Road, Miami
|MUSSELS PROVENCAL White
|$21.00