Octopus in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve octopus

Grilled Octopus image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Grilled Octopus image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Sins Gastrobar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sins Gastrobar

9835 ne 2nd ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.6 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$22.00
More about Sins Gastrobar
Tuna & octopus ceviche image

SUSHI

Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna & octopus ceviche$17.00
Tuna, octopus, avocado, myoga, scallions, truffle ponzu, crispy blue corn tortilla
More about Back Door Monkey
Marabu image

 

Marabu

701 S Miami Ave, Brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Charred grill octopus with mojo Rojo sauce, served with charred eggplant salad
More about Marabu
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral

Avg 4.6 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(w) Grilled Octopus Clay Pot$24.00
braised octopus with squid ink—tossed in
premium tamaki mai rice with bacon & asparagus
More about Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Causa Octopus image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar

13766 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2930 reviews)
Takeout
Causa Octopus$13.00
Botija olive sauce, octopus salad.
More about Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar
Grilled Octopus image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Casablanca - Seafood Bar and Grill image

 

Casablanca - Seafood Bar and Grill

404 NW North River Dr, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$17.00
Sizzling, roasted potatoes, ragout of vegetables, aji amarillo aioli, balsamic reduction.
More about Casablanca - Seafood Bar and Grill
Sizzling Grilled Octopus image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casablanca On The Bay

1717 N Bayshore Dr, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sizzling Grilled Octopus$21.00
More about Casablanca On The Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Fish Sandwiches

Baked Ziti

Crab Cakes

Wedge Salad

Pork Belly

Nachos

Arepas

Coleslaw

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston