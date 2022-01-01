Octopus in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve octopus
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sins Gastrobar
9835 ne 2nd ave, Miami Shores
|Grilled Octopus
|$22.00
SUSHI
Back Door Monkey
2328 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Tuna & octopus ceviche
|$17.00
Tuna, octopus, avocado, myoga, scallions, truffle ponzu, crispy blue corn tortilla
Marabu
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
Charred grill octopus with mojo Rojo sauce, served with charred eggplant salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral
|(w) Grilled Octopus Clay Pot
|$24.00
braised octopus with squid ink—tossed in
premium tamaki mai rice with bacon & asparagus
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar
13766 SW 84th St, Miami
|Causa Octopus
|$13.00
Botija olive sauce, octopus salad.
Bulla Gastrobar
5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
Casablanca - Seafood Bar and Grill
404 NW North River Dr, Miami
|Grilled Octopus
|$17.00
Sizzling, roasted potatoes, ragout of vegetables, aji amarillo aioli, balsamic reduction.