Octopus salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve octopus salad

Item pic

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus Salad$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
Grilled Octopus Salad$19.50
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus Salad$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
Grilled Octopus Salad$19.50
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus Salad$11.00
Seasoned octopus salad with Japanese veggies
Sashimi Dinner (15 pc - raw) - 3 salmon, 3 tuna, 3 yellowtail, 3 wahoo, 3 octopus served w organic miso soup and organic house salad$36.00
More about Sushi Bay
Item pic

 

Bulla Gastrobar

5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus Salad$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
Grilled Octopus Salad$19.50
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano
More about Bulla Gastrobar

