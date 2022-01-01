Octopus salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve octopus salad
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$19.50
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$19.50
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Octopus Salad
|$11.00
Seasoned octopus salad with Japanese veggies
|Sashimi Dinner (15 pc - raw) - 3 salmon, 3 tuna, 3 yellowtail, 3 wahoo, 3 octopus served w organic miso soup and organic house salad
|$36.00
Bulla Gastrobar
5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$19.50
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano