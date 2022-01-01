Pad thai in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pad thai
SUSHI
Shokudo Miami
4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Pad Thai Noodles
|$18.00
Stir-fried rice noodles, peanuts, carrot, egg and bean sprouts.
The Real Food Café
570-A NE 81st Street, Miami
|Healthy Pad Thai
|$12.95
One of our best creations! Noodles made of sweet potato slightly sauteed with broccoli, bell peppers, shredded cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, cilantro with tahini-peanut ginger dressing. V-GF