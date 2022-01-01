Pad thai in Miami

Item pic

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai Noodles$18.00
Stir-fried rice noodles, peanuts, carrot, egg and bean sprouts.
More about Shokudo Miami
Healthy Pad Thai image

 

The Real Food Café

570-A NE 81st Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Healthy Pad Thai$12.95
One of our best creations! Noodles made of sweet potato slightly sauteed with broccoli, bell peppers, shredded cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, cilantro with tahini-peanut ginger dressing. V-GF
More about The Real Food Café
TL-7 Pad Thai image

 

Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi

2188 NE 123St, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
TL-7 Pad Thai$12.95
More about Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi

