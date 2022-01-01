Pancakes in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pancakes
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th Street, Miami
|BANANA PANCAKES
|$22.00
Berries , candied pecans, coconut vanilla ice cream, maple syrup
Blvd Baes
7244 biscayne blvd, Miami
|1 Pancake
|$6.00
|Pancakes and Bacon with Syrup
|$16.00
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Pancakes 2 Huevos
|$5.95
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Pancakes
|$7.25
Three pancakes+banana+nuts
|One Pancake
|$1.75
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Pancakes
|$7.25
Three pancakes+banana+nuts
|One Pancake
|$1.75
SANDWICHES
Borsalino Cafe
119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami
|Eggs and breakfast pancakes
|$15.00
|Chicken Wings PANCAKES
|$16.00
Crispy Duck Wings, Buttermilk Pancakes, Bacon, Jalapenos, Scallions, Chocolate Brownie crumble, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Pancakes
|$7.25
Three pancakes+banana+nuts
|One Pancake
|$1.75
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Malawach Yemenite Pancake
|$13.00
Yemenite pancake served with grated tomato, tahini, hard boiled egg
Roasters 'N Toasters
9465 S DIXIE HWY, Miami
|Latkes "Mini Potato Pancakes"
|$8.99
SANDWICHES
Morgans 2829 INC
28 NE 29th St, Miami
|Pancakes
|$14.00
|One Pancake
|$8.00
|1 Pancake
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|ADD 1 PANCAKE
|$5.00
|PANCAKES
|$12.00
Mezza Latin House -
19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay
|Pancakes
|$4.50
3 Pancakes with Sirup and Butter
Sergio's Restaurant #3
13550 SW 120 st, Miami
|Pancakes
|$7.25
Three pancakes+banana+nuts
|One Pancake
|$1.75
El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY
|1 PANCAKE
|$1.50
1 Buttermilk Pancake.
|ORDER OF PANCAKE
|$4.99
3 Buttermilk Pancakes.
SMOOTHIES • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grown
8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|GF Blueberry Pancake
|$10.00
|Gluten Free Pancakes
|$10.00
|Gluten Free MINI Pancakes
|$7.00
Latin Cafe 2000
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Trigo Cereal Pancakes
|$7.99
Buttermilk Pancakes drizzled With condensed milk syrup and Topped With Honey Glazed Golden Puffs Cereal
|Pancakes
|$3.99
GreenStreet Café
3468 Main Highway, Miami
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.00
4 pieces
|Pancakes
|$11.00
4 pieces
Sergio's Restaurant #1
9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami
|Pancakes
|$7.25
Three pancakes+banana+nuts
|One Pancake
|$1.75
Latin House Grill
8695 SW 124 Ave, Miami
|Pancakes Chicken Fried
|$16.99
|Kids Pancakes Classic
|$8.99
|Kids Chocolate Pancakes
|$8.99
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|Malawach Yemenite Pancake
|$13.00
Yemenite pancake served with grated tomato, tahini, hard boiled egg
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|BACON & EGGS PANCAKES
|$18.00
2 large pancakes, a loooot of bacon, two sunny side up eggs, maple syrup on side
|DULCE DE LECHE PANCAKE
|$16.00
2 large pancakes, dulce de leche, fresh banana, candied almonds, maple syrup on the side
|PLAIN PANCAKE 1PC
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergio's Cuban
40 SW 12th St, Miami
|Pancake Stack
|$6.25
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Blueberry Lemon Zest Pancakes
|$14.00
Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes, Whipped Cream, Lemon Zest, Graham Cracker Crumble and Maple Syrup
|Double Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$13.00
Fluffy Chocolate Chip Pancakes Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream and Served with a Side of Maple Syrup.
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$6.00
Two Fluffy Pancakes with Maple Syrup
- 2
1