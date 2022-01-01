Paninis in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve paninis
More about Strada in the Grove
PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Panini Mozzarella e Pomodoro
|$16.00
fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, pesto
More about Sproutz
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Panini - Chicken Tomato
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.
|Panini - Tomato Mozzarella
|$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.
|Panini - Turkey Pesto
|$12.99
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.
More about Union Station Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$8.99
Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, Ciabatta
|Tuscan Chicken Panini
|$10.99
Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Spinach, Provolone Cheese, Ciabatta Bread.
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|Turkey Panini
|$9.75
smoked turkey, brie cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula, tomatoes, red onions
|Chicken Panini
|$9.75
roasted peppers, caramelized onions, arugula, rosemary aioli
|Prosciutto Panini
|$9.75
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown
Miami Squeeze - Midtown
3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.00
Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pesto Spread
|Tuna Panini
|$12.00
Our Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Tomatoes, & Avocado