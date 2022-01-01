Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve paninis

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panini Mozzarella e Pomodoro$16.00
fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, pesto
More about Strada in the Grove
Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panini - Chicken Tomato$13.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Tomato Mozzarella$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Turkey Pesto$12.99
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.
More about Sproutz
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Melt Panini$8.99
Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, Ciabatta
Tuscan Chicken Panini$10.99
Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Spinach, Provolone Cheese, Ciabatta Bread.
More about Union Station Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Panini$9.75
smoked turkey, brie cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula, tomatoes, red onions
Chicken Panini$9.75
roasted peppers, caramelized onions, arugula, rosemary aioli
Prosciutto Panini$9.75
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
Miami Squeeze - Midtown

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.00
Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pesto Spread
Tuna Panini$12.00
Our Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Tomatoes, & Avocado
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Panini$9.50
Pesto, tomato, provolone cheese, fresh spinach, fresh roasted turkey on our freshly baked herb foccacia.
Turkey Panini Mini$20.00
More about Pastry is Art

