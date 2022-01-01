Papaya salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve papaya salad
FINKA Table & Tap
14690 sw 26 st, Miami
|Green Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Green Papaya / Cherry Tomatoes / Red Onions / Roasted Cashews / Mint / Cilantro / Avocado / Aji Limo Vinaigrette
Juice and Java Aventura - 20335 biscayne blvd #L26
20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura
|Tropical Papaya Salad
|$13.50
spinach, papaya, grilled zucchini, grape tomatoes, avocado, pine nuts, himalayan sea salt, red onion, tossed with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar