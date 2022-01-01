Parrilla in Miami

La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bocas Grill

3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami

Avg 4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill$48.00
12oz. Picanha, 8oz. Chicken, 1 Sausage, Fried Green Plantains, YuCca, Guasacaca, Avocado, Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese, Cream Cheese and Cilantro Aioli
More about Bocas Grill
La Carreta International Mall image

 

La Carreta International Mall

10633 NW 12th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta International Mall
Special Mix Parrilla image

 

Pepito's

10701 NW 58th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Special Mix Parrilla$14.00
More about Pepito's
Item pic

 

Bocas Grill Doral

10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill$51.00
12oz Picanha on the Grill, 8oz. Grill Chicken,1 Sausage, our special Guasacaca, Fried Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese, nata and Cilantro Aioli, and 2 sides of your choice.
More about Bocas Grill Doral
La Carreta Kendall image

 

La Carreta Kendall

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Kendall
Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC image

 

Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC

10720 NW 58th St, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrilla Picada$46.99
Parrilla Picada Carne y Chorizo$59.99
More about Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC
Pechuga De Pollo A La Parrilla image

 

Montecatini

14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pechuga De Pollo A La Parrilla$13.50
Pechuga de Pollo a la Parrilla, Marinada con Naranja Agria y Ajo.
More about Montecatini
8d799a79-c513-4635-ac23-ad050f4aedac image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bocas Grill & Bar

2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill$55.00
12 oz Picanha. 8oz. Chicken, 1 Sausage, Fried Green Plantains, Yuca, Guasacaca, Avocado, Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese Cream Cheese and Cilantro Aioli
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Pepito Arepa's Bar image

 

Pepito Arepa's Bar

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrilla de Carne$15.99
More about Pepito Arepa's Bar
La Carreta image

 

La Carreta

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ceviche Power

10808 NW 58 street, Doral

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Pulpo A La Parrilla$16.00
More about Ceviche Power
Parrilla Bowl image

 

Luka Restaurant

11402 NW 41st, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrilla Bowl$11.95
More about Luka Restaurant
La Carreta image

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

La Carreta

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (5648 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta
La Carreta Bird Road image

 

La Carreta Bird Road

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Bird Road
La Carreta image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Carreta

10633 NW 12th Street, Miami

Avg 4.6 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta

