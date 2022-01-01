Parrilla in Miami
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Bocas Grill
3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami
|Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
|$48.00
12oz. Picanha, 8oz. Chicken, 1 Sausage, Fried Green Plantains, YuCca, Guasacaca, Avocado, Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese, Cream Cheese and Cilantro Aioli
La Carreta International Mall
10633 NW 12th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Bocas Grill Doral
10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral
|Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
|$51.00
12oz Picanha on the Grill, 8oz. Grill Chicken,1 Sausage, our special Guasacaca, Fried Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese, nata and Cilantro Aioli, and 2 sides of your choice.
La Carreta Kendall
11740 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC
10720 NW 58th St, Doral
|Parrilla Picada
|$46.99
|Parrilla Picada Carne y Chorizo
|$59.99
Montecatini
14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A, MIAMI
|Pechuga De Pollo A La Parrilla
|$13.50
Pechuga de Pollo a la Parrilla, Marinada con Naranja Agria y Ajo.
Bocas Grill & Bar
2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami
|Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
|$55.00
12 oz Picanha. 8oz. Chicken, 1 Sausage, Fried Green Plantains, Yuca, Guasacaca, Avocado, Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese Cream Cheese and Cilantro Aioli
La Carreta
11740 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Ceviche Power
10808 NW 58 street, Doral
|Pulpo A La Parrilla
|$16.00
La Carreta
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
La Carreta Bird Road
8650 SW 40th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce