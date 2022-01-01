Pastelito in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pastelito
El Trópico - Aventura
19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Pastelito Guava & Queso // Beef
|$2.49
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
14447 SW 42nd St, Miami
|Pastelitos Cheese
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Beef
|$1.25
Vicky Bakery Doral
10740 NW 74th St, Medley
|Pastelito-Guava
|$1.40
|Pastelito-Carne
|$1.40
|Pastelitos Mixtos 25
|$10.00
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
10134 W Flagler St, Miami
|Pastelitos Nutella
|$1.95
|Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
|$1.25
|Cream cheese pastries (pastelitos de queso)
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1973 NE 163rd St, Miami
|Pastelitos Preparadito
|$2.25
|Pastelitos Beef
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
|$1.25
Estefan Kitchen Express
1961 miad cir, Miami
|Guava & Cheese Pastelito
|$2.32
|Guava Pastelito
|$2.32
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
EPAREPA Doral
2600 NW 87th Ave, Doral
|Pastelitos
|$2.99
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Pastelito Guava & Queso
|$2.10
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
CAO Bakery and Cafe
12505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Pastelitos Preparadito
|$2.25
|Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Guava
|$1.25
CAO Bakery and Cafe
9755 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Pastelitos Guava
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Nutella
|$1.95
|Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
|$1.25
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
7830 SW 24th St, Miami
|Pastelitos Cheese
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Guava and Cheese
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Beef
|$1.25
CAO Bakery and Cafe
12300 SW 127th Ave, Kendall
|Pastelitos Beef
|$1.25
|Pastelitos Nutella
|$1.95
|Pastelitos Cheese
|$1.25
Vegan Cuban Cuisine
9640 sw 72 st, MIAMI
|Guava & Cheeze Pastelito
|$3.00