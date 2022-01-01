Pastelito in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve pastelito

Pastelito Guava & Queso // Beef image

 

El Trópico - Aventura

19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 3 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelito Guava & Queso // Beef$2.49
More about El Trópico - Aventura
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelito - Guava & Cheese$1.75
More about Vicky Bakery
Pastelitos Cheese image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

14447 SW 42nd St, Miami

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelitos Cheese$1.25
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese$1.25
Pastelitos Beef$1.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Vicky Bakery Doral image

 

Vicky Bakery Doral

10740 NW 74th St, Medley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastelito-Guava$1.40
Pastelito-Carne$1.40
Pastelitos Mixtos 25$10.00
More about Vicky Bakery Doral
Item pic

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

10134 W Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (993 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelitos Nutella$1.95
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese$1.25
Cream cheese pastries (pastelitos de queso)$8.00
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Pastelitos Preparadito image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1973 NE 163rd St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelitos Preparadito$2.25
Pastelitos Beef$1.25
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese$1.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Estefan Kitchen Express image

 

Estefan Kitchen Express

1961 miad cir, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guava & Cheese Pastelito$2.32
Guava Pastelito$2.32
More about Estefan Kitchen Express
Pastelitos image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

EPAREPA Doral

2600 NW 87th Ave, Doral

Avg 4.7 (1020 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelitos$2.99
More about EPAREPA Doral
Pastelito Guava & Queso image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastelito Guava & Queso$2.10
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
More about Zak the Baker
Pastelitos Preparadito image

 

CAO Bakery and Cafe

12505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastelitos Preparadito$2.25
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese$1.25
Pastelitos Guava$1.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Pastelitos Guava image

 

CAO Bakery and Cafe

9755 SW 72nd St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastelitos Guava$1.25
Pastelitos Nutella$1.95
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese$1.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Pastelitos Cheese image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

7830 SW 24th St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1503 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelitos Cheese$1.25
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese$1.25
Pastelitos Beef$1.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Pastelitos Beef image

 

CAO Bakery and Cafe

12300 SW 127th Ave, Kendall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastelitos Beef$1.25
Pastelitos Nutella$1.95
Pastelitos Cheese$1.25
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Guava & Cheeze Pastelito image

 

Vegan Cuban Cuisine

9640 sw 72 st, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guava & Cheeze Pastelito$3.00
More about Vegan Cuban Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Chips And Salsa

Stew

Tostadas

Nigiri

Eel

Baked Ziti

Tuna Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston