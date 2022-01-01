Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Item pic

 

7th Cafe

1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Sandwich$15.00
coleslaw, thousand island, rye
More about 7th Cafe
e6339622-240d-4aab-96ef-7d3c0fad35fb image

 

KRÜS KITCHEN

3413 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grass-fed Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
Home-made and house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, ginger chile emulsion, gouda. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
More about KRÜS KITCHEN
Banner pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$16.75
Served with deli mustard.
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich$14.75
Turkey sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro mayo, and mayonnaise.
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill

Map

Map

