Pastrami sandwiches in Miami

7th Cafe
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$15.00
coleslaw, thousand island, rye
KRÜS KITCHEN
3413 Main Highway, Miami
|Grass-fed Pastrami Sandwich
|$22.00
Home-made and house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, ginger chile emulsion, gouda. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Hot Pastrami Sandwich
|$16.75
Served with deli mustard.
|Turkey Pastrami Sandwich
|$14.75
Turkey sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro mayo, and mayonnaise.