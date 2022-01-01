Patty melts in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve patty melts

Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

10005 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
More about Sports Grill

Map

Map

