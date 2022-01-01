Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter chocolate pies in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Peanut Butter Chocolate Pies

Miami restaurants that serve peanut butter chocolate pies

Item pic

 

Sproutz - Brickell

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$7.99
Light, creamy filling made with crunchy peanut butter, chocolate graham crust, topped w/Peanut Butter Cups & drizzled w/Dark Fudge Topping and caramel. AND it's Gluten Free!! Locally made by Mike's Pies.
More about Sproutz - Brickell
Consumer pic

 

Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Wynwood

2545 North Miami Ave Bay 1, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$38.00
No bake peanut butter pie toppped with crushed nutter butter cookies and ghirardelli chocolate sauce
More about Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Wynwood
Consumer pic

 

Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Coconut Grove

3435 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$38.00
No bake peanut butter pie toppped with crushed nutter butter cookies and ghirardelli chocolate sauce
More about Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Coconut Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Cake

Beef Short Ribs

Nachos

Lemon Tarts

Rice Bowls

Lox

Cannellonis

Chorizo Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (300 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston