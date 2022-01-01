Pesto pizza in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pesto pizza
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Veggie Pesto Pizza
|$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Veggie Pesto Pizza
|$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Veggie Pesto Pizza
|$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
Harry's Pizzeria
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
|Pesto Pizza
|$16.00
ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, baby heirloom tomatoes
La Pizza 1789
5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami
|Pizza Artichoke Pesto
|$15.50
MOZZARELLA, ARTICHOKE, CHERRY TOMATO, PESTO
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|16" Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$20.75
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
|14" Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$17.75
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
|10" Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$13.50
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
Sergio's Restaurant #3
13550 SW 120 st, Miami
|Veggie Pesto Pizza
|$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion