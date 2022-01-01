Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pesto Pizza$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pesto Pizza$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pesto Pizza$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Pesto Pizza image

 

Harry's Pizzeria

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Pizza$16.00
ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, baby heirloom tomatoes
More about Harry's Pizzeria
La Pizza 1789 image

 

La Pizza 1789

5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Artichoke Pesto$15.50
MOZZARELLA, ARTICHOKE, CHERRY TOMATO, PESTO
More about La Pizza 1789
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Pesto Chicken Pizza$20.75
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
14" Pesto Chicken Pizza$17.75
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
10" Pesto Chicken Pizza$13.50
chicken, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, artichokes, goat cheese, basil
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pesto Pizza$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #1

9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pesto Pizza$10.99
Eggplant + Zucchini + Mozzarella+ Green Pepper + Arugula + Red Onion
More about Sergio's Restaurant #1

