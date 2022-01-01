Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve philly rolls

Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$13.00
8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$13.00
8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Roll (8 pc) - raw$13.00
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds
Tempura Philly Roll$16.00
Deep fried with salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed, eel sauce, spicy mayo
More about Sushi Bay
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Roll$13.00
8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$13.00
8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi

Map

Map

