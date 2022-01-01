Philly rolls in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve philly rolls
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Philly Roll
|$13.00
8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Philly Roll
|$13.00
8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Philly Roll (8 pc) - raw
|$13.00
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds
|Tempura Philly Roll
|$16.00
Deep fried with salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
|Philly Roll
|$13.00
8pcs regular salmon avocado and cream cheese inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds