Pies in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pies
Eleventh Street Pizza
1035 N Miami Ave suite 103, miami
|PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY FULL SICILIAN PIE
|$42.00
Perfect party pie! A full square pie of our Pepperoni & Hot Honey, cut into 12 pieces. Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted red onions, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, Ezzo's Sausage Co. Pepperoni, finished with honey, pecorino, & fresh basil! The perfect balance of spicy & sweet!
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Grandma Pie
|$22.99
Extra thin crust pan pizza layered with fresh mozzarella & spotted with garlic & San Marzano crushed plum tomato sauce & finished with a whisper of E.V.O.O.
BBQ
Tripping Animals Brewing
2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral
|4pk Bad Bunny Pie 6%: Fruit Sour w/Blackberry, Cherry, Peach, Graham Cracker, Vanilla & Milk Sugar
|$22.00
PIZZA
Gramps
176 Nw 24th St, Miami
|El Queso Pie
|$25.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso. 20” pies, only.
|El Peppe Pie
|$30.00
This is our pepp. We use Ezzo Sausage Co.’s Italian meats. All our pies are only big boys: 20”.
The Salty Donut
6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami
|Sweet Potato 'Pie' (GF)
|$4.25
Gluten-free sweet potato cake donut, bottom crusted in white chocolate + crushed pecan streusel with a toasted marshmallow glaze.