Miami restaurants that serve pies

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY FULL SICILIAN PIE image

 

Eleventh Street Pizza

1035 N Miami Ave suite 103, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY FULL SICILIAN PIE$42.00
Perfect party pie! A full square pie of our Pepperoni & Hot Honey, cut into 12 pieces. Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted red onions, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, Ezzo's Sausage Co. Pepperoni, finished with honey, pecorino, & fresh basil! The perfect balance of spicy & sweet!
More about Eleventh Street Pizza
Grandma Pie image

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grandma Pie$22.99
Extra thin crust pan pizza layered with fresh mozzarella & spotted with garlic & San Marzano crushed plum tomato sauce & finished with a whisper of E.V.O.O.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ

Tripping Animals Brewing

2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
Takeout
4pk Bad Bunny Pie 6%: Fruit Sour w/Blackberry, Cherry, Peach, Graham Cracker, Vanilla & Milk Sugar$22.00
More about Tripping Animals Brewing
El Queso Pie image

PIZZA

Gramps

176 Nw 24th St, Miami

Avg 4 (369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
El Queso Pie$25.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso. 20” pies, only.
El Peppe Pie$30.00
This is our pepp. We use Ezzo Sausage Co.’s Italian meats. All our pies are only big boys: 20”.
More about Gramps
Sweet Potato 'Pie' (GF) image

 

The Salty Donut

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato 'Pie' (GF)$4.25
Gluten-free sweet potato cake donut, bottom crusted in white chocolate + crushed pecan streusel with a toasted marshmallow glaze.
More about The Salty Donut

