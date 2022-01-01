Pork chops in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pork chops
Goodwill Cafe
2121 NW 21st Street, Miami
|Pork Chops & Chuletas de cerdo
|$6.00
Chuletas de Cerdo servidas con Arroz blanco, Frijoles negros y tostones
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Pork Chops
|$15.95
Grilled Pork Chops served served blackened or fried for +$1
|Cajun Pork Chops
|$15.95
Served with mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable of the day & choice garden or Caesar salad
Little Havana Restaurant
12727 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami
|Pork Chops
|$14.99
Original Rio Cristal
9872 SW 40th St, Miami
|47. CHULETA DE PUERCO / PORK CHOP
|$14.50
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|21oz Heritage Duroc Pork Chop
|$47.00
Hazelnut Salsa Verde, Au Jus, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Sautéed Spinach
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Pork Chunk and Chop Combination
|$16.95
A large grilled pork chop and juicy pork chunks.
|Guava Barbeque Pork Chops
|$16.95
Thick and juicy grilled pork chops cooked in a guava b.b.q sauce.
|Criollo Pork Chops
|$16.95
Thick and juicy grilled pork chops marinated with garlic and lime juice, covered with grilled onions.