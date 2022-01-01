Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve pork chops

Pork Chops & Chuletas de cerdo image

 

Goodwill Cafe

2121 NW 21st Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chops & Chuletas de cerdo$6.00
Chuletas de Cerdo servidas con Arroz blanco, Frijoles negros y tostones
More about Goodwill Cafe
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chops$15.95
Grilled Pork Chops served served blackened or fried for +$1
Cajun Pork Chops$15.95
Served with mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable of the day & choice garden or Caesar salad
More about Mike's Miami
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Little Havana Restaurant

12727 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami

Avg 4.2 (2202 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$14.99
More about Little Havana Restaurant
Original Rio Cristal image

SALADS

Original Rio Cristal

9872 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
47. CHULETA DE PUERCO / PORK CHOP$14.50
More about Original Rio Cristal
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
21oz Heritage Duroc Pork Chop$47.00
Hazelnut Salsa Verde, Au Jus, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Sautéed Spinach
More about Chef Adrianne's
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chunk and Chop Combination$16.95
A large grilled pork chop and juicy pork chunks.
Guava Barbeque Pork Chops$16.95
Thick and juicy grilled pork chops cooked in a guava b.b.q sauce.
Criollo Pork Chops$16.95
Thick and juicy grilled pork chops marinated with garlic and lime juice, covered with grilled onions.
More about Havana Harry's
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop Steak$19.00
Marinated pork chop steak, served w/ lemon potatoes & grilled veggies, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
More about Meraki Greek Bistro

