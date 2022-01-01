Pork fried rice in
Miami
/
Miami
/
Pork Fried Rice
Miami restaurants that serve pork fried rice
DUCK 'N SUM
3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Pork Fried Rice
$15.00
Roasted Char Siu Pork served with your choice of Rice, with a side of Garlic Ginger Bok Choy.
More about DUCK 'N SUM
Takee Outee
20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
No reviews yet
Roast Pork Fried Rice
More about Takee Outee
Browse other tasty dishes in Miami
Pies
Churrasco
Brisket
Margherita Pizza
Pastries
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fettuccine Alfredo
Lomo
Neighborhoods within Miami to explore
Brickell
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Wynwood
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Little River
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Buena Vista
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Shorecrest
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
West Flagler
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More near Miami to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(203 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(34 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston