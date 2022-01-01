Prawns in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve prawns
More about Soya Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Soya Sushi Bar
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral
|Prawns
|$17.00
Sauteed prawns with vegetables in teriyaki sauce.
|Prawns Party
|$18.00
A mix of prawns tempura, crunchy prawns tempura and potato strings prawns. Served with fuji, tartar and teriyaki sauces.
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Taikin Special Prawns
|$15.00
Fried Crispy Prawns Skewers, Chili Mayo
More about Locos X Grill Doral
Locos X Grill Doral
7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral
|Tiger Prawn Maracuya
|$18.50
SLOW ROAST PORK BELLY WITH CRISPY SKIN BY WEIGHT