Prawns in Miami

Item pic

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Prawns$17.00
Sauteed prawns with vegetables in teriyaki sauce.
Prawns Party$18.00
A mix of prawns tempura, crunchy prawns tempura and potato strings prawns. Served with fuji, tartar and teriyaki sauces.
More about Soya Sushi Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taikin Special Prawns$15.00
Fried Crispy Prawns Skewers, Chili Mayo
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
Pork Belly Crunch image

 

Locos X Grill Doral

7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiger Prawn Maracuya$18.50
SLOW ROAST PORK BELLY WITH CRISPY SKIN BY WEIGHT
More about Locos X Grill Doral
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Meraki Greek Bistro

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Prawn Shrimp$28.00
2 Prawns Char-Grilled served w/ choice of linguini pasta or Small Arugula Salad
More about Meraki Greek Bistro

