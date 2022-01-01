Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Prosciutto Sandwiches

Miami restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches

New York Roma Pizza image

PIZZA

New York Roma Pizza

6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Hoagie Sandwich$11.50
Hoagie bread, Prosciutto di Parma, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
More about New York Roma Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$13.99
Prosciutto, tomato, tomato confit, basil, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, arugula, vinegar.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

875 NW 42 Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$7.00
French bread, Aged Prosciutto, tomato, and olive oil.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Sandwich$10.50
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, , tomatoes, pesto served on 9" freshly baked baguette.
Prosciutto Sandwich Mini$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto on fresh roll
More about Pastry is Art
Prosciutto Sandwich image

 

KRÜS KITCHEN

3413 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Sandwich$19.00
20 month prosciutto di parma DOP, stracciatella with black truffle, balsamic of modena, arugula pesto. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
More about KRÜS KITCHEN

