Prosciutto sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches
PIZZA
New York Roma Pizza
6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI
|Prosciutto Hoagie Sandwich
|$11.50
Hoagie bread, Prosciutto di Parma, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$13.99
Prosciutto, tomato, tomato confit, basil, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, arugula, vinegar.
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
875 NW 42 Ave, Miami
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$7.00
French bread, Aged Prosciutto, tomato, and olive oil.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$10.50
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, , tomatoes, pesto served on 9" freshly baked baguette.
|Prosciutto Sandwich Mini
|$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto on fresh roll