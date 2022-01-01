Pudding in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pudding
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Dark Chocolate Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding
|$16.00
More about Lulu in the Grove
Lulu in the Grove
3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|NUTELLA PUDDING
|$8.00
More about Chef Adrianne's
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding
|$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
More about HOMETOWN MIAMI
HOMETOWN MIAMI
1200 NW 22nd Street, Miami
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
pudding, whipped cream, Nilla wafers